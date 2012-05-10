(Recasts with equity ratio details)

TOKYO, May 10 Olympus Corp reported on Thursday a key measure of capital cushion that was way below levels considered healthy, keeping alive the possibility that the scandal-tainted Japanese camera and endoscope maker may seek to raise funds.

The company, valued at around $3.9 billion, is now under new management, led by former engineer Hiroyuki Sasa, after shareholders approved a new board in April to restore Olympus' tarnished reputation following last year's $1.7 billion accounting scandal.

Sasa indicated in April that all options to boost capital are under consideration, including equity alliances, third-party share allocations and using its cash flow to bring it back to shape.

Olympus' shareholders' equity ticked up to 4.6 percent of its total assets as of end-March from 4.4 percent as of December. That was still below the 20 percent level which is widely regarded as indicative of financial stability for a company.

The firm did not release a forecast for the year to March 2013, as it is in the process of compiling a business strategy plan that may be released as early as this month.

RESULTS

For the year to end-March, operating profit fell 7.5 percent to 35.5 billion yen ($446.26 million), just under the consensus estimate of 36.8 billion yen in a survey of four analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It posted an annual net loss of 49 billion yen, deeper than a consensus estimate of 28.6 billion yen loss.

Olympus last year admitted it used improper accounting to conceal huge investment losses under a scheme that began in the 1990s, after the sacked British CEO Michael Woodford raised concerns in October about dubious book-keeping.

Japanese prosecutors have charged Olympus and several key figures in the fraud.

The fraud wiped off around half of Olympus' market value. Olympus shares settled 1.4 percent higher at 1,130 yen ahead of the results on Thursday, while the benchmark Nikkei average dipped 0.4 percent. ($1 = 79.5500 Japanese yen) (Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)