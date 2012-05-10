TOKYO May 10 Olympus Corp, a Japanese
endoscope and camera maker struggling to recover from a $1.7
billion accounting scandal, said its operating profit fell 7.5
percent in its previous business year amid declining camera
sales.
Operating profit for the year ended March 31 dropped to 35.5
billion yen ($446.26 million), just under the consensus estimate
of 36.8 billion yen in a survey of four analysts by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The annual net loss was at 49 billion yen, deeper than a
consensus estimate of 28.6 billion yen loss.
Olympus did not present a forecast for the year to next
March, as it is in the process of compiling a business strategy
plan, which could be released as early as this month.
Consensus forecasts see operating profit nearly doubling to
63.4 billion yen in the year to next March.
Olympus admitted last year it used improper accounting to
conceal huge investment losses under a scheme that began in the
1990s, and Japan's biggest corporate scandal in recent years
wiped off about half of Olympus' market value.
The company, valued at around $3.9 billion, is now under new
management, led by former engineer Hiroyuki Sasa, after
shareholders last month approved a new board to restore Olympus'
tarnished reputation.
($1 = 79.5500 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Ian Geoghegan and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)