BRIEF-Transcanada invests $2 bln to expand NGTL system capacity
* Transcanada invests $2 billion to expand NGTL system capacity
TOKYO Nov 21 Olympus Corp said on Monday a third-party panel it appointed to examine its mergers and acquisitions had found no funds from the deals had flowed to "anti-social forces", a euphemism for organised crime, nor had crime syndicates participated in the deals. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Transcanada invests $2 billion to expand NGTL system capacity
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 Photo-sharing app Instagram plans to roll out a feature on Wednesday that will make it easier to label posts as paid promotions, taking what it called a step toward transparency in an area that has drawn attention from U.S. authorities.