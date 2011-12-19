TOKYO Dec 20 Olympus Corp, hit by a massive accounting scandal, said on Tuesday that it has not made any decisions on raising capital.

The camera and medical equipment maker is preparing to issue about $1.28 billion (100 billion yen) in new shares following the sharp downward revision of the group's net assets, the Nikkei business daily reported earlier.

"Nothing specific has been decided," Olympus spokesman Yoshiaki Yamada told Reuters.