TOKYO Feb 1 Japan's Panasonic Corp and South Korea's Samsung Electronics have each decided to propose capital ties with Olympus Corp, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Among the firms jostling to partner with the scandal-hit endoscope and camera maker, Fujifilm Holdings Corp has already proposed an alliance while Terumo Corp has said it wants to strength ties.

Sony Corp is also interested, sources have said.

In addition to Panasonic and Samsung, another Japanese firm which was not identified will also make a proposal, the Mainichi said.