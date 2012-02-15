TOKYO Feb 16 Japanese authorities are set
to summon former Olympus Corp executives for
questioning as early as today as part of an investigation into a
cover-up of investment losses at the firm, the Yomiuri daily
newspaper reported on Thursday.
The authorities could arrest them if allegations of their
involvement in the scandal are firmed up in questioning, the
paper said.
Ex-President Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, former Executive Vice
President Hisashi Mori and former auditor Hideo Yamada will face
questioning by prosecutors and police, it said.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Joseph Radford)