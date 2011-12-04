TOKYO Dec 4 An expert panel appointed by
Japan's Olympus Corp to look into an accounting scandal
at the disgraced firm will release its findings on Tuesday,
Kyodo news agency said in a weekend report, opening the way for
possible criminal complaints against former company executives.
Olympus has admitted to using murky M&A deals to hide losses
on investments stretching back two decades. Its current
management has blamed ex-president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, former
executive vice president Hisashi Mori and former internal
auditor Hideo Yamada for the scheme and said it was ready to
take legal action against those found responsible.
The 92-year-old maker of cameras and endoscopes is battling
to remain listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, but if the panel
finds involvement of organised crime syndicates -- as has been
speculated -- that outcome would be difficult.
Tokyo police, prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange
Surveillance Commission (SESC) have launched a rare joint
investigation of the scandal, and are likely to step up their
probe after the panel report is released.
Potential criminal charges could include filing false
financial statements, fraud and aggravated breach of trust -- an
offence that can include embezzlement -- although proving breach
of trust could be difficult because of the need to show that the
offence had been committed for personal gain.
Olympus also needs to meet a Dec. 14 deadline to file its
financial results for the six months to September in order to
avoid an automatic delisting.
Former Olympus CEO Michael Woodford, who blew the whistle on
accounting tricks at the company after his sacking from the top
job in October, has launched a campaign to oust the current
board and replace it with his own team of candidates led by him
as nominated CEO.
That has set up a battle between Woodford, an Englishman who
was a rare foreign CEO in Japan, and current Olympus President
Shuichi Takayama, who plans to stay on, at least in the short
term, to try to get the company back on track.
The Olympus affair has fanned doubts about corporate
governance generally in Japan as well as revived concerns about
ties between "yakuza" gangsters and companies.
Attention will also be focused on what the panel, led by a
Supreme Court judge, has to say about the role of outsiders in
the scandal, including Akio Nakagawa, a banker with lengthy ties
to Olympus and whose firm Axes received a mammoth advisory fee
in the purchase of U.K. medical equipment maker Gyrus in 2008.