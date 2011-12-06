TOKYO Dec 6 Olympus Corp
originally invested in subsidiary ITX Corp with the intention of
using gains on the stock to help it with a massive cover-up of
past securities losses, the head of a third-party panel that
investigated the company's past dealings said.
"In the beginning it bought ITX shares with the intention of
later selling them at a profit and using the gains to settle
past losses," Tatsuo Kainaka, a former supreme court justice who
headed the panel's investigation, told Reuters.
"But the stock declined in value, causing a loss. So it was
not of use (in the scheme)."
ITX, a mobile-phone retailer and former technology
incubator, was bought by Olympus for about 60 billion yen in
multiple transactions from 2000 to 2011. It was viewed as
controversial because it departed from Olympus's core business
of cameras and medical equipment -- and the fact that its value
was heavily written down in 2009.
The panel, which issued its findings earlier on Tuesday,
investigated the ITX acquisition, but it is not considered part
of the overall loss-covering scheme, Kainaka said.
"They had no choice so they held on to the stock and turned
it into a wholly-owned subsidiary. They have been managing it
seriously and it contributes a large portion of its sales."