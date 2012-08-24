California governor says climate change could be more dangerous than fascism
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
(Clarifies paragraph two to show IT firm is owned by fund)
TOKYO Aug 24 Scandal-hit Olympus Corp said on Friday it would sell its mobile telecom unit ITX Corp for a total 53 billion yen ($676 million).
ITX's core operations will be sold to investment fund Japan Industrial Partners, which will operate the mobile phone retailing business through an IT services unit.
The cash-strapped camera and endoscope maker, which is in talks with Sony Corp, Fujifilm Holdings and others on a possible capital alliance, said it has yet to calculate how much profit it will gain from the sale. ($1 = 78.3800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Chang-Ran Kim)
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
TOKYO, June 6 Shares in Toshiba Corp rose as much as 4 percent in early Tuesday trading after Asahi newspaper reported it is considering giving U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd the exclusive rights to negotiate to buy its prized chip unit.