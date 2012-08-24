* Sells mobile telecom unit for 53 bln yen to investment
fund
* Sale to be completed on Sept. 28
* Olympus has not calculated profit to be gained from sale
TOKYO, Aug 24 Japan's Olympus Corp said
on Friday it will sell its mobile telecom business for 53
billion yen ($676 million) to an investment fund, as the
cash-strapped medical equipment and camera maker tries to
rebuild from a massive accounting fraud.
Olympus, which admitted last year that it had hid huge
investment losses since the 1990s, has been seeking to sell some
of its businesses outside its core operations of endoscopes,
microscopes and cameras.
The firm will split its subsidiary ITX Corp into two, and
sell off the unit with the main mobile-phone retailing business
to investment fund Japan Industrial Partners, Olympus said in a
statement.
The sale is set to be completed on Sept. 28, Olympus said.
The other unit will still be owned by Olympus.
Olympus, which is in talks with Sony Corp, Fujifilm
Holdings and others on a possible capital alliance,
said it has yet to calculate how much profit it will gain from
the sale.
ITX, a former technology incubator, was bought by Olympus
for about 60 billion yen in multiple transactions from 2000 to
2011.
Olympus shares had slumped as much as 80 percent after the
accounting fraud unfolded in October, but have since recovered
and is now about 40 percent down from the pre-scandal level.
The shares ended down 0.3 percent at 1,496 yen on Friday,
before the announcement.
($1 = 78.3800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Yoko Kubota; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)