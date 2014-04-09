TOKYO, April 9 Olympus Corp said on
Wednesday that six trust banks have filed a lawsuit against the
medical equipment maker seeking 27.9 billion yen ($273 million)
in compensation related to false financial statements on losses
from fiscal year 2000 to 2011.
The six trust banks include State Street Trust and Banking
Co Ltd, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp and The Nomura
Trust and Banking Co Ltd.
Olympus became entangled in one of Japan's biggest
accounting scandals in October 2011 as its British chief
executive turned whistleblower and revealed details of
investment losses that the company hid for decades.
($1 = 102.1100 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)