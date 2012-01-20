TOKYO Jan 20 The listing of Olympus Corp
on the Tokyo Stock Exchange could be reviewed depending
on the findings of investigations by authorities, the company
that regulates listing issues on the bourse said on Friday.
The bourse said earlier on Friday it would allow the medical
equipment and camera maker, engulfed in a $1.7 billion
accounting fraud, to remain listed although it placed the
company on its "security on alert" list for firms that it
believes are in urgent need of improving internal management.
The bourse also said earlier that it would fine the medical
and endoscope maker 10 million yen ($129,800).