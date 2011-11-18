TOKYO Nov 18 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group units have sold some of their shares in scandal-hit Olympus Corp, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co reduced their collective stake in Olympus to 7.61 percent from 10 percent, the filing said. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Joseph Radford)