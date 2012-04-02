TOKYO/LONDON, April 2 Japan's scandal-hit
Olympus Corp has promoted Akihiro Nambu to its top
financial role just months after some of the firm's largest
shareholders called for him to resign over a $1.7 billion
accounting fraud.
Nambu, who headed the investor relations division at the
endoscope and camera maker, has taken over as the firm's most
senior financial officer responsible for compiling financial
statements, Olympus said in a statement late last week, a key
role in improving the company's corporate governance.
Nambu was also a director at a British medical equipment
firm Gyrus, which was acquired by Olympus in 2008 for $2
billion, and for which the company paid a hefty $687 million
advisory fee as a part of complex web of transactions aimed at
concealing massive losses.
The English translation of a report published by a
third-party committee commissioned to probe the firm recommended
that "Olympus should remove the seat of disease centred on the
old management and literally renew itself in heart and mind" to
win back the trust of investors and customers caught up in its
woes.
"Elevating someone who was intimately involved in the Gyrus
transaction to a senior role in finance is so completely at odds
with the third-party committee's recommendations that I find it
hard to believe," Ethan Devine, portfolio manager at New
York-based Indus Capital, which holds just under 5 percent of
Olympus told Reuters.
The report also said that disclosure of information at the
company was broadly insufficient around the time of the Gyrus
deal and that "electing presidents' friends or people with
connection from business partners as outside directors or
outside auditors should be discontinued, and those who are fully
suitable as outside executives should be elected."
A second U.S. investor, Southeastern Asset management, which
holds a 3.95 percent stake, had demanded in November that Nambu
should step down immediately along with then-chairman Tsuyoshi
Kikukawa.
Southeastern declined to comment on news of the appointment.
Asahi newspaper reported on Monday that Nambu signed off on
a Gyrus financial statement that falsely reported the net worth
of the firm at 69.6 billion yen ($845.7 million) for the year
ended in March 2009, when it was actually 37.5 billion yen.
The statement was later submitted it to the UK authorities,
Asahi said.
"It is true that an employee that became the head of our
finance division as of April 1 was a non-executive director of
UK's Gyrus after we purchased the firm," said Osamu Kobayashi, a
spokesman at Olympus.
"We will refrain from commenting on whether he was involved
in the scandal, as it may be related to investigations going on
in Britain," he said.
He added that Gyrus had revised its net worth in its 2008/09
financial statement but declined to comment on whether Nambu had
signed the original document.
While prosecutors in February charged the firm and six key
figures including Kikukawa over the scandal, the firm has
withstood one of Japan's worst corporate scandals partly because
of its profitable endoscope business.
But its balance sheet has been weakened by the fraud, used
to hide investment losses from its investors for 13 years before
it was uncovered in October.
To shore up its finances, the 92-year-old firm has been
considering alliance offers, but the current president, who is
set to step down later this month, has said that any tie-up
decisions must wait until a new team is chosen.
Olympus in February has nominated an insider, executive
officer Hiroyuki Sasa to become the next president, sparking
criticisms from foreign investors including Southeastern.
Sasa is subject to approval at an April 20 extraordinary
shareholders' meeting, as well as the firm's new board, which
has yet to be fully overhauled despite being discredited by an
outside investigation.