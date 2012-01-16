Jan 16 Five current and former Olympus
Corp auditors are liable for 8.3 billion yen ($108.2
million) in losses relating to the company's accounting fraud,
the Nikkei said, citing a report by an expert panel set up by
the firm.
According to the report, former standing corporate auditors
Minoru Ota and Katsuo Komatsu, current outside corporate
auditors Makoto Shimada and Yasuo Nakamura, and current standing
corporate auditor Tadao Imai breached their fiduciary duty, the
paper said.
The panel held Ota responsible for 3.7 billion yen in
losses. He headed the accounting division in the 1990s, when the
fraud began, Nikkei reported.
The other four were collectively held responsible for 4.6
billion yen in losses because they overlooked Olympus directors'
illegal activities, the Japanese business daily said.
The panel also found that the auditing firms were not at
fault, Nikkei said.
Olympus is expected to bring a damages suit against the five
former and current auditors based on the report as early as
Tuesday, the paper said.