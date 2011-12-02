TOKYO Dec 2 Nippon Life Insurance Co , one of the biggest shareholders in Olympus Corp , said on Friday it will decide whether to back an attempt by former CEO Michael Woodford to oust the board based on information disclosed by the firm and the findings of an investigative panel.

Woodford, who blew the whistle on accounting tricks at the camera and medical equipment maker after he was fired in October, said on Thursday he wanted to return and lead the firm and was talking to shareholders about replacing the current leadership.

But the Englishman could face opposition from Japanese investors who account for the bulk of the company's shareholders.

Nippon Life, Japan's biggest life insurer, said it has yet to make a decision on who it will back.

"We will make an appropriate decision as a shareholder based on disclosed information, including the investigation by the third party panel ... as well as our previous stance on (what is best for) improving the medium- and long-term value of the company," Nippon Life spokesman Akira Tsuzuki said in an email to Reuters.

A panel of legal and accounting experts is expected to release a report on its investigation of Olympus next week. The company has admitted using acquisitions to hide investment losses stretching back to the 1990s and estimated by media at hundreds of millions of dollars.

Nippon Life, along with its subsidiaries, was Olympus's biggest shareholder until it cut its holding to 5.11 percent from 8.18 percent, according to a regulatory filing in November. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo, Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)