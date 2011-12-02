TOKYO Dec 2 Nippon Life Insurance Co
, one of the biggest shareholders in Olympus Corp
, said on Friday it will decide whether to back an
attempt by former CEO Michael Woodford to oust the board based
on information disclosed by the firm and the findings of an
investigative panel.
Woodford, who blew the whistle on accounting tricks at the
camera and medical equipment maker after he was fired in
October, said on Thursday he wanted to return and lead the firm
and was talking to shareholders about replacing the current
leadership.
But the Englishman could face opposition from Japanese
investors who account for the bulk of the company's
shareholders.
Nippon Life, Japan's biggest life insurer, said it has yet
to make a decision on who it will back.
"We will make an appropriate decision as a shareholder based
on disclosed information, including the investigation by the
third party panel ... as well as our previous stance on (what is
best for) improving the medium- and long-term value of the
company," Nippon Life spokesman Akira Tsuzuki said in an email
to Reuters.
A panel of legal and accounting experts is expected to
release a report on its investigation of Olympus next week. The
company has admitted using acquisitions to hide investment
losses stretching back to the 1990s and estimated by media at
hundreds of millions of dollars.
Nippon Life, along with its subsidiaries, was Olympus's
biggest shareholder until it cut its holding to 5.11 percent
from 8.18 percent, according to a regulatory filing in November.
