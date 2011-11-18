BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
TOKYO Nov 18 Japan's Nippon Life said on Friday it would continue to support Olympus Corp from "its current position", a day after it announced it had offloaded part of its stake in the scandal-ridden camera and endoscope maker.
Yoshinobu Tsutsui, president of Nippon Life Insurance told reporters that a stake of over 8 percent was too large given the risks that have emerged since Olympus admitted concealing losses over a period of decades.
Nippon Life Insurance said this week it had cut its holding in Olympus to 5.11 percent from 8.18 percent. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
NEW YORK, June 13 Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday its chairman was no longer able to fulfil his duties within the company for "personal reasons."