TOKYO Nov 18 Japan's Nippon Life said on Friday it would continue to support Olympus Corp from "its current position", a day after it announced it had offloaded part of its stake in the scandal-ridden camera and endoscope maker.

Yoshinobu Tsutsui, president of Nippon Life Insurance told reporters that a stake of over 8 percent was too large given the risks that have emerged since Olympus admitted concealing losses over a period of decades.

Nippon Life Insurance said this week it had cut its holding in Olympus to 5.11 percent from 8.18 percent. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)