TOKYO Jan 8 Olympus Corp is considering recommendations by an external panel that it sue almost 20 current and former executives, including its current president Shuichi Takayama, for scandal-related damages totaling about 90 billion yen ($1.2 billion), a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Takayama is considering resigning to take responsibility, the source said. Olympus said in a statement that it would announce the contents of any suit on Tuesday. It declined to comment on whether Takayama planned to step down. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Editing by Robert Birsel)