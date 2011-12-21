TOKYO Japanese prosecutors are set to raid the offices of Olympus Corp (7733.T) and homes of former executives on Wednesday in connection with a $1.7 billion accounting scandal that has threatened the survival of the camera and medical equipment maker, domestic media reported.

Tokyo prosecutors, police and financial regulators have joined forces in a rare joint investigation of the 92 year old company, which has admitted to hiding investment losses via questionable M&A deals and other accounting tricks over two decades.

Domestic media had said raids by investigators were likely this week as they stepped up their investigations following a report early this month by a panel of experts appointed by Olympus to probe the scandal.

The panel said former Executive Vice President Hisashi Mori and ex-internal auditor Hideo Yamada masterminded the scheme with the help of investment bankers, and that three ex-presidents including Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, who resigned in October over the scandal, had known about the cover-up.

Olympus last week filed five years of corrected accounts, plus overdue first-half results, meeting a Tokyo Stock Exchange deadline to avoid a humiliating delisting but revealing a much-depleted balance sheet.

Former Olympus CEO Michael Woodford, who blew the whistle on the scandal after being axed in October, is campaigning to get his job back but faces long odds in his battle with current management, which is expected to get backing from its bankers for a plan to bring in outside investors to bolster the company's finances.

Olympus' shares climbed for a second day in a row on Wednesday, rising 5 percent to 1,118 yen, reversing course after several days of weakness as investors feared that capital raising by the company would dilute existing shareholdings.

But the market took a favourable view of a media report on Tuesday that the company plans to issue about 100 billion yenin new shares, with high-tech blue-chips such as Sony (6758.T) and Fujifilm (6758.T) seen among possible buyers, as the focus shifted to efforts to mend the company's depleted finances, market sources said.

(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)