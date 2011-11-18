BRIEF-Sky Solar announces intention to investigate conduct of former CEO Weili Su
* Sky Solar announces intended formation of independent committee to investigate the conduct of former CEO
TOKYO Nov 18 Japanese prosecutors will question as early as this weekend Olympus Corp former president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and two others over their role in a scandal that is threatening the future of the once-proud firm, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.
Japanese authorities are investigating Olympus after the 92-year-old maker of cameras and endoscopes admitted it hid investment losses for decades using funds from M&A deals.
Olympus President Shuichi Takayama has blamed Kikukawa, who quit on Oct. 26, Vice-President Hisashi Mori and internal auditor Hideo Yamada for the cover-up, and said he would consider criminal complaints against them. Mori has been fired and Yamada has offered to resign. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota and Abi Sekimitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
June 13 U.S. department store operator Neiman Marcus said on Tuesday it had ended talks regarding a partial or full sale of the company, three months after embarking on a review of strategic alternatives under the weight of a $4.8 billion debt load.