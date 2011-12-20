TOKYO Dec 21 Japanese prosecutors are set to raid the offices of Olympus Corp as well as homes of its former executives later on Wednesday in connection with a huge accounting scandal that has threatened the existence of the 92-year-old maker of cameras and medical equipment, domestic media reported.

Tokyo prosecutors, police and the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission will join in a joint probe of the 13-year, $1.7 billion scheme to hide investment losses stretching back two decades, media said. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)