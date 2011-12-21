TOKYO Dec 21 Japanese prosecutors raided
Olympus Corp units on Wednesday in connection with a
huge accounting scandal that has threatened the existence of the
92-year-old maker of cameras and medical equipment, Japanese
media reported.
A spokeswoman for the Tokyo district prosecutors office
could not confirm the reports.
Tokyo prosecutors, police and the Securities and Exchange
Surveillance Commission have joined in a rare joint probe of
Olympus' 13-year, $1.7 billion scheme to hide investment losses
stretching back two decades.
Prosecutors began raiding three units acquired by Olympus as
part of the loss-making scheme, public broadcaster NHK said.
Raids are expected later in the day at Olympus headquarters, it
added.
A panel of experts appointed by Olympus to probe the scandal
reported earlier this month that former Executive Vice President
Hisashi Mori and ex-internal auditor Hideo Yamada masterminded
the scheme with the help of investment bankers, and that three
ex-presidents including Tsuyoshi Kikukawa had known about the
cover-up.
Olympus last week filed five years' worth of corrected
statements, plus overdue first-half results, meeting a Tokyo
Stock Exchange deadline to avoid a humiliating delisting, at
least for now.
Former Olympus CEO Michael Woodford, who blew the whistle on
the scandal after being axed in October, is campaigning to get
his job back but faces a potential proxy fight with management,
who want to pick their own successors.