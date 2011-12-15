TOKYO Dec 15 Disgraced Olympus Corp's
former CEO Michael Woodford said on Thursday that he
has spoken with private equity firms and investment banks about
recapitalising the camera and medical equipment maker.
The 92-year-old company on Wednesday restated its accounts
for the past five years and made a delayed release of its
earnings for the half-year to September, showing a marked
deterioration in its net asset position.
Olympus' shares tumbled 20 percent on Thursday after the
release of the financial reports.
Woodford is visiting Japan this week to drum up support for
his reinstatement at the firm two months after he was dismissed
and subsequently blew the whistle on questionable acquisitions
at the centre of the company's accounting scandal.