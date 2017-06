TOKYO Jan 27 Olympus Corp said on Friday it plans to announce its October-December third quarter earnings results on February 13.

The maker of cameras and medical equipment is struggling to emerge from a $1.7 billion accounting scandal and is continuing operations under a hobbled board, of which six members, including company president Shuichi Takayama, plan to quit by April. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)