SEOUL Jan 13 Samsung Electronics is interested in a possible deal with Olympus Corp but not an equity investment in or acquisition of the troubled Japanese firm, an executive at parent Samsung Group told Reuters on Friday.

"We are not that interested in Olympus...Olympus is in a very difficult situation. It may want more than just an alliance or cooperation," the executive said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Samsung's major Japanese rivals, Sony and Panasonic , have already shown interest in camera and endoscope maker Olympus, now in need of capital after being swamped by a $1.7 billion accounting scandal over the past three months, sources said.

"We don't make such decisions hastily. Time is on our side," the executive added. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)