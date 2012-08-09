TOKYO Aug 9 Olympus Corp said on
Thursday it expects creditors to continue providing loans
despite the fact that misreported financial statements in the
past meant the Japanese medical equipment maker had violated
covenants on some loans.
Olympus, which was rocked by a massive accounting scandal
that came to light last year, revised its securities report for
the financial year ended March, saying that through misreporting
of financial statements, it had violated covenants for long-term
debts worth 320 billion yen ($4.1 billion).
"Currently, we are in talks with our creditors to continue
providing these loans and at this stage, we believe that they
will continue to provide support," the company said in the
revised statement.