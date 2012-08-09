TOKYO Aug 9 Olympus Corp said on Thursday it expects creditors to continue providing loans despite the fact that misreported financial statements in the past meant the Japanese medical equipment maker had violated covenants on some loans.

Olympus, which was rocked by a massive accounting scandal that came to light last year, revised its securities report for the financial year ended March, saying that through misreporting of financial statements, it had violated covenants for long-term debts worth 320 billion yen ($4.1 billion).

"Currently, we are in talks with our creditors to continue providing these loans and at this stage, we believe that they will continue to provide support," the company said in the revised statement.