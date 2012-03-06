(Adds prison term executives could face)
By Noriyuki Hirata
TOKYO, March 6 Japan's securities watchdog
became on Tuesday the latest authority to file a criminal
complaint against Olympus Corp, some former executives
and outside advisers over the company's $1.7 billion accounting
fraud.
The Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission (SESC)
said it had requested criminal charges be filed by public
prosecutors against individuals involved in dubious mergers and
acquisitions used to hide losses in one of Japan's biggest
corporate scandals.
The complaint against Olympus is for filing false financial
statements for the financial years ending March 2007 and March
2008. Last December, the company filed five years worth of
corrected earnings statements to account for the scandal.
Former prosecutor, now lawyer, Shin Ushijima said the fact
that the SESC had filed the complaint probably meant that
prosecutors had already agreed to prosecute.
"Most likely the company will accept the charge, because the
company's main purpose is to recover as quick as possible, so
they want to avoid any unnecessary conflict," he said.
Kyodo news reported last month that the SESC and Tokyo
prosecutors had apparently determined they could make a case
against the company.
The SESC named former Chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, former
executive Vice President Hisashi Mori and former auditor Hideo
Yamada in the complaint, plus former bankers for the company
Akio Nakagawa and Nobumasa Yokoo.
Tokyo prosecutors and the metropolitan police arrested these
executives and bankers last month following their own
investigations for hiding huge investment losses through complex
takeover deals.
Under the criminal charges, Olympus executives could face up
to 10 years in prison, or a fine of up to 10 million yen,
lawyers have said. The company could face a fine of up to 700
million yen, Kyodo has reported.
Olympus itself is suing for mismanagement five of its eight
internal directors, including the current president, Shuichi
Takayama.
The latest charges would not affect the company's current
listing status, the Tokyo Stock Exchange said. In January, the
exchange said Olympus could keep its listing but that it would
be placed on a "security on alert" list of firms seen needing to
urgently improve their internal management.
The maker of cameras and medical equipment has proposed a
new board of directors as it tries to recover from the scandal,
subject to approval at a shareholders' meeting next month.
The losses were exposed in October by Michael Woodford, who
was sacked as chief executive by the Olympus board after
querying the M&A deals.
Since then, Olympus has admitted it used improper accounting
to conceal massive investment losses under a scheme that began
in the 1990s. The firm is under investigation by law enforcement
agencies in Japan, Britain and the United States.
The restated accounts showed that net assets at the end of
December had dwindled to 44 billion yen ($540 million) from a
restated 225 billion yen in March 2007.
Last week, Olympus proposed a new board of directors for
shareholder approval at a meeting on April 14. However, the line
up fell short of demands from major foreign shareholders for
fresh outside talent in key positions.
Olympus' share price fell as much as 83 percent after
Woodford's revelations in October. It closed on Tuesday at 1,300
yen per share, down 48 percent, before the SESC statement.
"We take the commission's decision seriously and will
continue our efforts to strengthen our corporate governance
system," Olympus said in a statement referring to the SESC's
complaints.
($1 = 81.41 yen)
