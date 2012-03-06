TOKYO, March 6 Japan's securities watchdog said on Tuesday that it was filing criminal complaints against medical equipment maker Olympus Corp and its former executives and outside advisers over the company's $1.7 billion accounting fraud.

Tokyo prosecutors and the metropolitan police last month arrested ex-President Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, former Executive Vice President Hisashi Mori, former auditor Hideo Yamada and former bankers advising Olympus on supicion of hiding huge investment losses through complex takeover deals. (Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)