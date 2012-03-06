TOKYO, March 6 Japan's securities watchdog
said on Tuesday that it was filing criminal complaints against
medical equipment maker Olympus Corp and its former
executives and outside advisers over the company's $1.7 billion
accounting fraud.
Tokyo prosecutors and the metropolitan police last month
arrested ex-President Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, former Executive Vice
President Hisashi Mori, former auditor Hideo Yamada and former
bankers advising Olympus on supicion of hiding huge investment
losses through complex takeover deals.
(Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Writing by Mayumi Negishi;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)