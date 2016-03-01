March 1 A U.S.-based unit of medical equipment
distributor Olympus Corp will pay $623.2 million to resolve
criminal and civil allegations about kickbacks paid to doctors
and hospitals, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.
The agreement involves the Japanese company's U.S. Olympus
Corp of the Americas and Olympus Latin America Inc unit, the
Justice Department said. The misconduct helped the unit obtain
more than $600 million in sales and $230 million in gross
profits, the Justice Department said.
At issue are improper relationships between medical
equipment companies and health care professionals who prescribe
or use that equipment. In one situation, a doctor who played a
major role in a New York medical center's decisions to buy
equipment received free use of $400,000 in equipment from
Olympus for his private practice, the Justice Department said.
"Such relationships can improperly influence a provider's
judgment about a patient's health care needs, result in the use
of inferior or overpriced equipment, and drive up health care
costs," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General
Benjamin C. Mizer of the Justice Department's Civil Division in
a statement.
Olympus Corp of the Americas agreed to pay a $312.4 million
criminal penalty and an additional $310.8 million to settle
civil claims under U.S. and various state laws for filing false
claims to obtain government money, the Justice Department said.
Olympus acknowledged the criminal conduct in Justice
Department documents. It publicly disclosed the investigations
in 2015 and set aside funds for the potential settlement
amounts, the company said in a statement on its website.
"We can confirm that the previous conduct did not adversely
affect patient health or patient care," the company said.
The U.S.-based unit was charged in a criminal complaint on
Tuesday filed by U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in New Jersey.
Olympus conspired to violate a U.S. law that prohibits companies
from making payments to individuals, such as doctors, who can
help to facilitate the purchase of equipment to be paid for by
U.S. health care programs.
Olympus, in its Justice Department deal, can avoid being
convicted of the charges after three years, if it complies with
reforms mandated by the Department. The measures include
requiring executives who engage in misconduct to forfeit up to
three years of pay pegged to their performance.
Another unit, Olympus Latin America Inc (OLA), will pay a
$22.8 for criminal bribery law violations.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Andrew Hay)