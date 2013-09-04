LONDON, Sept 4 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Wednesday it was bringing criminal charges against Japan's Olympus and a UK subsidiary for misleading or deceiving an auditor.

Olympus, a medical equipment to camera maker, had said earlier that it expected the SFO to press charges, dragging a $1.7 billion accounting scandal back into the spotlight.

The SFO, which said UK subsidiary Gyrus faces four charges and Olympus one charge, said the alleged offences took place between April 2010 and March 2011 in a global fraud case for which Olympus has already been prosecuted in Japan.

The first court hearing will take place on Sept. 10, 2013.