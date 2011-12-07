BRIEF-Bellatrix announces $34.5 million non-core asset sale
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - bellatrix plans on reviewing its full year 2017 capital expenditure budget
TOKYO Dec 7 Shares of Olympus Corp dropped more than 8 percent after a third-party panel investigating the accounting scandal at the firm urged it to pursue legal action against former executives responsible for the loss-hiding schemes and replace the board.
The Tokyo bourse said it was keeping the scandal-hit company on its watch list for possible delisting.
Olympus dropped 8.1 percent to 1,102 yen.
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - bellatrix plans on reviewing its full year 2017 capital expenditure budget
June 14 U.S. stock index futures edged up on Wednesday as investors braced for a near-certain interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.