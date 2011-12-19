TOKYO Dec 19 A big foreign investor in Japan's disgraced Olympus Corp voiced fears on Monday that the firm would bring in a major new investor in a move that could effectively sink ex-CEO Michael Woodford's campaign to be reinstated.

Woodford, an Englishman who was a rare foreign CEO in Japan, went public with his concerns over crooked accounting at Olympus after his dismissal in October, leading to the uncovering of a $1.7 billion cover-up that has left the company badly weakened.

He is now lobbying shareholders to return to the helm, but his campaign has caused an apparent split between major foreign shareholders, who have called for his reinstatement, and major Japanese investors who have lent him no public support at all.

U.S. fund manager Southeastern Asset Management, which holds about 5 percent of the maker of cameras and medical equipment, said it was worried that Olympus planned to place a big chunk of shares with a new investor and dilute the influence of existing owners.

"We are concerned that they want the capital-raise not to shore up the balance sheet but to bring in a partner who would be supportive of their continued control of the board," Josh Shores, a senior analyst and principal at Southeastern, told Reuters ahead of a formal statement released by Southeastern.

Olympus has said it is considering capital and operational tie-ups, among other options, to relieve the pressure on its balance sheet, which was left badly weakened after setting its fraudulent accounts straight last week.

"If this placing goes ahead, they would be selling control of the company for a third to half of what it is worth, just to get supportive votes to protect the status quo," Shores said.

The Olympus board has said it plans to resign, though perhaps not in its entirety, and to choose its own successors before then. Woodford and his foreign backers say the board is discredited and has no right to nominate its successors.