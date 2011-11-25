BRIEF-Elliott releases statement on growing calls for change from BHP shareholders
* Elliott says released statement regarding growing calls for change from BHP shareholders as company prepares to announce a new chairperson
TOKYO Nov 25 Olympus Corp said on Friday that shareholders have asked the camera maker for more damages from former and current executives if they are found to have caused losses to company value through acquisitions at the centre of a scandal.
The shareholders have asked the company's auditors for repayment of 149.4 billion yen ($1.9 billion) plus interest from executives if they find a failure in meeting fiduciary responsibilities, up from an original 139.42 billion yen, Olympus said in a statement. ($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Elliott says released statement regarding growing calls for change from BHP shareholders as company prepares to announce a new chairperson
June 13 Soupman Inc, the company that licensed the name and recipes of the chef who inspired the tyrannical "Soup Nazi" character on the television comedy "Seinfeld," filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.