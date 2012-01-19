TOKYO Jan 19 Japanese financial
regulators should examine third-party share allotments more
carefully, an investor group based in Hong Kong said on
Thursday, following reports that troubled Olympus Corp
might boost equity through a private placement.
The scandal-stricken maker of cameras and medical equipment
has been seeking an equity tie-up, with sources saying potential
partners include Sony Corp and Fujifilm Holdings
.
"Issuing shares for cash to a select group of investors
through a third-party allotment is potentially unfair to
shareholders not invited to participate," the Asian Corporate
Governance Association (ACGA) said in a statement.
It added that regulations and best practices restricting
such issuance had evolved in other markets, including steps
requiring shareholder approval of mandates that allow directors
to place new shares at any time within the next 12 months.
Other possible regulations include limiting the amount of
new shares that can be issued, or restricting the discount at
which new shares can be offered.
"The news that Olympus was looking at raising new equity
particularly through a private placement did raise a lot of
concern within ACGA and that's what led to writing this
statement," said Jamie Allen, Secretary General of the
Association.
Olympus said this week it would wait until after a
management overhaul in late April to bring in a potential
strategic partner, a move that Allen said relieved some of the
concerns of existing shareholders.
The camera and endoscope maker is struggling to emerge from
a $1.7 billion accounting scandal.
ACGA is an association of global pension funds and asset
managers that promotes corporate governance.
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Joseph Radford)