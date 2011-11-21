TOKYO Nov 21 Shares of Olympus Corp rose more than 15 percent on Monday, continuing to swing sharply as it has done in recent days.

It ended down more than 16 percent on Friday.

Even as speculators who believe Olympus' core business still has value have been buying back shares on fading expectations the issue would be delisted, long-term holders have been cutting their holdings as the investigation into an accounting scandal at the 92-year-old firm moved forward.

Shares in the camera and endoscope maker were up 12.3 percent at 702 yen, after earlier rising as high as 725 yen. The issue was the fourth-heaviest traded by turnover.

Hisashi Mori, an ex-vice president of Japan's disgraced Olympus Crop, has been questioned by Japanese prosecutors on a voluntarily basis, media said on Saturday.

As attention turns to whether funds used to cover up losses were funnelled to criminal groups, scrutiny is set to increase on deals not yet in the spotlight, including an ill-fated $780 million investment in technology firm ITX. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)