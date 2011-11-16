(Repeats to attach to alert)

TOKYO Nov 16 Shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp jumped 12.7 percent to 720 yen and topped the main board as the heaviest-traded issue by turnover amid fading expectations that the company would be delisted by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Olympus was untraded with a glut of buy orders on Tuesday, settling up by its daily limit of 100 yen at 640 yen. On Monday, Olympus also settled up by its daily limit. (Reporting by Mari Saito)