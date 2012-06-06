BRIEF-Calatlantic Group reports pricing of secondary common stock offering by MP CA Homes
* Calatlantic Group, Inc. announces pricing of secondary common stock offering by MP CA Homes llc and repurchase of common stock
TOKYO, June 6 Shares of Olympus Corp rose 3.3 percent to 1,374 yen on Wednesday after Kyodo news agency said Panasonic Corp is making final arrangements to provide up to 50 billion yen ($635 million) in capital to the scandal-hit firm.
The move will make Panasonic the top shareholder in Olympus, which has been hit by a massive accounting scandal.
Panasonic shares were up 0.6 percent, in line with the benchmark Nikkei share average.
SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO, June 9 Private equity firm Bain Capital is replacing rival KKR & Co LP in a Japanese government-led consortium that also includes Western Digital Corp to bid for Toshiba Corp's chip unit, sources familiar with the matter said.