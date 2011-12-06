TOKYO Dec 6 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp said on Tuesday it will provide necessary support to Olympus Corp, after an independent panel investigating an accounting scandal at the medical equipment found no links with organised crime.

"Although we need to examine the report thoroughly, our understanding is that there was no involvement of anti-social forces and no off balance-sheet liabilities," an SMBC spokesman said.

"We, as the main bank, will provide necessary support for Olympus to strengthen its governance and maintain socially important businesses," he said.

SMBC is the core banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.