TOKYO Feb 21 Former Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp deputy president Mitsuaki Yahagi is unlikely to become chief executive of scandal-hit camera and endoscope maker Olympus Corp, an SMBC executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

The executive at SMBC, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc and a main lender to Olympus, said the bank would prefer it if Olympus could find someone internally for the CEO position but that this could be problematic given the thinning of top management following the accounting scandal.

Since it is a tradition in Japan for major lenders to install top management at a troubled borrower, SMBC may well end up doing so, the executive, who is not authorised to speak to media, said on condition of anonymity.

"If we have to send someone, it can't be helped," the executive said.

Japanese business magazine Facta had reported earlier that former SMBC deputy president Yahagi, now on the board of Sony Corp, was rumoured to be a candidate for CEO.