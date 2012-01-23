TOKYO Jan 23 Sony Corp is the
leading contender among firms jostling for an equity stake in
Olympus Corp, Japanese business weekly Diamond reported
on its website, as the scandal-hit medical equipment maker moves
to shore up its finances.
Olympus may hold a news conference as early as this week on
a possible tie-up with Sony, which would boost its existing 0.03
percent holding in the medical equipment and camera maker to
several percent, the magazine said.
Diamond also quoted an unnamed Sony executive as saying that
the consumer electronics maker's chief executive Howard Stringer
had already given the green light for a deal.
Sony, which supplies image sensors to Olympus, is one of
several electronics and precision instruments makers that
bankers and media reports have said are interested in a deal as
they target the lucrative medical sector, where Olympus holds a
dominant global market share in diagnostic endoscopes.