* Deal should be completed by April 2013
* Delay due to regulatory approval overseas
* Olympus shares down 1.8 pct, Sony shares flat
TOKYO, Dec 21 Japan's Olympus Corp and
Sony Corp said on Friday that a planned merger of the
two firms' medical business will take longer than expected due
to delays in obtaining regulatory approval abroad.
Shares in Olympus fell 1.8 percent on the news after it
traded in positive territory, against a 0.3 percent decline on
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei. Sony shares were off 0.1
percent.
Sony spokeswoman Saori Takahashi said the companies are
working to establish the venture by April 2013, but did not
specify the countries where the firms were facing delays in
regulatory approval.
Sony said in September that it would pay 50 billion yen
($590 million) to become the biggest shareholder in Olympus and
planned to establish a company by the end of the year with the
cash-strapped camera and endoscope maker to develop medical
equipment.
The deal, which was supposed to be completed by the end of
December, gave a much needed boost to Olympus, which booked a
net loss of 49 billion yen last fiscal year after a decade-long
$1.7 billion accounting scandal was exposed in October 2011.
A Taiwanese banker was arrested in Los Angeles earlier on
Friday, accused of helping to "liquidate" hundreds of millions
of dollars for Olympus and having a direct role in the company's
investments.
($1 = 84.39 Japanese yen)
