June 22 Olympus Corp is in final talks
with Sony Corp to get a roughly 50 billion yen ($622.86
million) capital injection in return for a stake, the Nikkei
business daily reported on Friday, as the Japanese camera and
medical equipment maker looks to rebuild from a huge accounting
scandal.
Olympus, which posted its first annual loss in three years,
is facing increasing pressure for a capital-tie up with another
company, President Hiroyuki Sasa told Reuters on Wednesday.
After the deal, Sony will become Olympus' top shareholder
with a more than 10 percent stake, the Nikkei said.
Sasa has said that he wants to boost the firm's
shareholders' equity to 10 percent of its total assets as soon
as possible, from 4.6 percent as of end-March. To do so, the
firm will need to secure some 50 billion yen in fresh capital.
Analysts consider a 20 percent shareholders' equity ratio as
indicative of financial stability for a company.
The two companies aim to reach an agreement next month and
would join forces in medical equipment and other areas, the
Nikkei said.
"This is not something that we have announced. It has not
been decided yet," Tsuyoshi Oshima, an Olympus spokesman, said
when asked about the report.
TIE-UP CONTENDERS
The negotiations with Sony, which vied with Panasonic Corp
, Fujifilm Holdings Corp and Terumo Corp
for the tie-up, may still fall through, the daily said.
Media reports have said that Panasonic would invest in
Olympus, but Panasonic President Fumio Ohtsubo told Reuters
earlier in June that he had no plan to do so. Panasonic posted a
record net loss in the year ended March 31.
Sony also posted a record net loss of about $5.7 billion
during the same period.
($1 = 80.2750 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore and Yoko Kubota in
Tokyo; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Muralikumar Anantharaman)