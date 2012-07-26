* Terumo offers to invest $640 mln in Olympus, set up joint
holding firm
* Olympus says weighing proposals from various firms
* Olympus shares jump as high as 10 pct, biggest 1-day gain
in over 6 mths
By James Topham and Mari Saito
TOKYO, July 26 Japan's Terumo Corp
announced on Thursday a proposal to invest 50 billion yen ($640
million) in capital-starved Olympus Corp, intensifying
a race to join hands with the scandal-hit maker of cameras and
endoscopes.
By taking the rare step of going public with its proposal,
medical device maker Terumo appeared to be appealing to
shareholders to steer Olympus away from a capital deal with Sony
Corp. But analysts are unsure if the strategy will
work.
Olympus is in final talks with Sony to get a roughly 50
billion yen capital injection in return for a stake, according
to Japanese media reports. Terumo, as well as Fujifilm Holdings
Corp, have already publicly said they are keen on an
Olympus tie-up.
"(Terumo) going public with their plan and appealing to
investors directly may backfire as Olympus management will think
that they are bypassing them," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior
market analyst at Monex Inc.
"Sony still appears to be in the lead and I'm sure Terumo
was beginning to get nervous."
In response to the offer, which included forming a joint
holding company, Olympus, which also makes medical devices, said
it was carefully considering the proposal from Terumo, as well
as other companies, and that no decision had been made.
Olympus shares soared as high as 10 percent in early Tokyo
trade as investors cheered the proposal for the firm, which is
facing pressure to raise capital to rebuild its balance sheet
following a massive accounting scandal.
The single lens reflex camera maker admitted last year it
used improper accounting to conceal huge investment losses under
a scheme that began in the 1990s, after sacked British CEO
Michael Woodford raised concerns last autumn about dubious
book-keeping.
Olympus President Hiroyuki Sasa told Reuters last month he
wants to boost the firm's shareholders' equity to 10 percent of
its total assets as soon as possible, from 4.6 percent as of
end-March.
To do so, the firm will need to secure some 50 billion yen
in fresh capital.
CATHETERS OR CAMERAS?
A combined Olympus and Terumo, which owns a 2.5 percent
stake in Olympus, would rank eighth in medical device sales
worldwide, based on current figures, according to the Nikkei
business daily, which first reported the story.
The lack of overlap between their mainstay medical products
-- catheters for Terumo, endoscopes for Olympus -- also lends
support to a tie-up between the two precision equipment makers,
while Sony can offer support in digital cameras and through its
fledgling medical business segment.
But with Sony booking a record net loss of $5.8 billion in
its last fiscal year and embarking on a revival plan that
includes significant job cuts and a move away from shrinking
consumer electronics sectors into new areas like medical, it is
also facing challenges.
"It's not clear how Sony can rebuild (Olympus') loss-making
digital camera business and it has just entered the medical
equipment market so it doesn't have much know-how in the area,"
said Takashi Oba, senior strategist at Okasan Securities.
Olympus shares, after jumping as much as 10.3 percent, stood
at 1,383 yen, 9.3 percent higher at the mid-day break,
outperforming a 0.3 percent rise in benchmark Nikkei 225
average. It was their biggest one-day gain since they rose about
20 percent on January 10.
Terumo shares dipped 1 percent, while Sony shares rose 2.1
percent.
($1 = 78.22 Japanese yen)
