TOKYO May 22 Scandal-tainted Olympus Corp
has decided it will not seek alliances to beef up its
capital for now and will try to rebuild on its own, the Mainichi
newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The Japanese endoscope and camera maker, struggling to
recover from a $1.7 billion accounting fraud, saw its equity
ratio plunge to 4.6 percent as of end-March 2012 from 11 percent
a year earlier.
Olympus President Hiroyuki Sasa said earlier this month that
the company would consider all options to boost capital,
including equity tie-ups and third-party share allocations.
Sony Corp, Fujifilm Holdings Corp and
Terumo Corp had been named as possible tie-up
candidates.
