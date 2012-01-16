A man walks past a show window displaying Toshiba Corp's products outside an electronics store in Tokyo October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/Files

TOKYO Toshiba (6502.T) is set to propose an equity tie-up with scandal-hit camera and medical equipment maker Olympus Corp (7733.T), an industry newspaper said on Monday.

A maker of everything from nuclear power plants to rice cookers, Toshiba joins a long list of companies including Sony Corp (6758.T) and Fujifilm (4901.T) believed to be interested in an alliance with Olympus, whose endoscope business is highly profitable.

Toshiba is expected to submit a business plan to Olympus's financial advisers, the Nikkan Kogyo newspaper said.

(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Joseph Radford)