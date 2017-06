TOKYO Jan 16 Toshiba is set to propose an equity tie-up with scandal-hit camera and medical equipment maker Olympus Corp, an industry newspaper said on Monday.

A maker of everything from nuclear power plants to rice cookers, Toshiba joins a long list of companies including Sony Corp and Fujifilm believed to be interested in an alliance with Olympus, whose endoscope business is highly profitable.

Toshiba is expected to submit a business plan to Olympus's financial advisers, the Nikkan Kogyo newspaper said.

