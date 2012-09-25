TOKYO, Sept 25 Three former executives of
Japanese camera and endoscope maker Olympus Corp
pleaded guilty on Tuesday after being charged in connection with
a $1.7 billion accounting cover-up in one of the biggest
corporate scandals in Japan.
Prosecutors charged ex-chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, former
executive vice-president Hisashi Mori and former auditor Hideo
Yamada with inflating the company's net worth in financial
statements for the fiscal years ended March 2007 and 2008, in
violation of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law.
"The full responsibility lies with me and I feel deeply
sorry for letting down our business partners, shareholders and
the wider public," Kikukawa told the Tokyo district court at the
start of the trial.
"As the president of the company I take full responsibility
for what happened," he added.
The three former executives had been identified by an
investigative panel, commissioned by Olympus, as the main
suspects in the fraud seeking to delay the reckoning from risky
investments made in the late-1980s bubble economy.
The scandal was exposed last October by chief executive
Michael Woodford, who was sacked by the Olympus board after
querying dubious deals later found to have been used to conceal
the losses. Woodford campaigned to win his job back, but has
given up that bid, blaming cosy ties between management and big
Japanese shareholders and citing the strain on his family.
Since then, Olympus has admitted it used improper accounting
to conceal massive investment losses under a scheme that began
in the 1990s. The firm is under investigation by law enforcement
agencies in Japan, Britain and the United States.
In December it filed five years' worth of corrected
financial statements plus overdue first-half results, revealing
a $1.1 billion dent in its balance sheet, triggering talk it
would need to merge or forge a business tie-up to raise capital.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)