TOKYO Dec 14 The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Wednesday that it will keep scandal-tainted Olympus Corp on its watchlist for possible delisting, while it continues deliberations.

Olympus met its deadline for filing its earnings results for the six months ended in September, a requirement to stay listed on the Tokyo bourse, after it admitted to hiding investment losses totalling $1.7 billion stretching back two decades.

