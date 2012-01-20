TOKYO Jan 20 The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Friday it would allow scandal-hit Olympus Corp to remain listed although it placed the company on its "security on alert" list for firms that it believes are in urgent need of improving internal management.

Under this probationary status Olympus, engulfed in a $1.7 billion accounting fraud, will have to submit improvement reports for three years but is in less immediate danger of being delisted than its previous status on the bourse's supervisory watchlist.

The bourse also said it would fine the medical and endoscope maker 10 million yen ($129,800).

The stock exchange said it will hold a news conference from 6:30 p.m. (0930 GMT).

Olympus has lost about 50 percent of its market value since the scandal first erupted in October, when it fired British CEO Michael Woodford for questioning dodgy acquisition deals.