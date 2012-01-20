TOKYO Jan 20 The Tokyo Stock Exchange
said on Friday it would allow scandal-hit Olympus Corp
to remain listed although it placed the company on its "security
on alert" list for firms that it believes are in urgent need of
improving internal management.
Under this probationary status Olympus, engulfed in a $1.7
billion accounting fraud, will have to submit improvement
reports for three years but is in less immediate danger of being
delisted than its previous status on the bourse's supervisory
watchlist.
The bourse also said it would fine the medical and
endoscope maker 10 million yen ($129,800).
The stock exchange said it will hold a news conference from
6:30 p.m. (0930 GMT).
Olympus has lost about 50 percent of its market value since
the scandal first erupted in October, when it fired British CEO
Michael Woodford for questioning dodgy acquisition deals.