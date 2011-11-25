TOKYO Nov 25 Former Olympus Corp
CEO Michael Woodford said on Friday that Japanese authorities
want to talk with him again, after he spent the previous day
speaking to police, prosecutors and securities regulators about
the accounting scandal rocking the company.
Woodford made the comments during a group interview in Tokyo
after he met with other directors at an Olympus board meeting
for the first time since they dismissed him on Oct. 14, saying
he failed to grasp the firm's management style or understand
Japanese culture.
He said that there was no discussion of his possible
reinstatement at the board meeting.
Woodford says he was fired for questioning 2008 purchase of
British medical equipment maker Gyrus for $2 billion and the
acquisition of three companies in Japan suspect payments made to
advisers in the that Olympus largely wrote down.
Woodford also said in Friday's interview that there seemed
to be a recognition at the board meeting that the current
directors would stand down, although the board gave no explicit
commitment to do so.
